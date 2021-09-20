Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 91,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 537,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 663,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 117,915 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $72,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,552 shares of company stock worth $2,517,846 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $18.54 on Monday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -15.58.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

