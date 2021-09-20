Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

IRBT opened at $82.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

