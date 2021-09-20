Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,712,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

