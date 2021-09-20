Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,885 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nelnet by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

NNI stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,463,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,927 shares of company stock worth $4,639,664 over the last three months. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

