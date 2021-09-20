Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 126.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,079 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

