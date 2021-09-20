Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Oil States International worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OIS opened at $5.79 on Monday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $355.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.97.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

