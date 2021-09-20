New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $269,000 in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $701.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,795. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

