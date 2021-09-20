New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 59,500 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,822 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teekay were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

TK opened at $3.30 on Monday. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

