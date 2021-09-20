New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $282,000 Investment in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -41.96. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

