Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 108.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $31.20 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $31.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

