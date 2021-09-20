Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMR. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000.

ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF stock opened at $87.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.98. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76.

