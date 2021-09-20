New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $50,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

AWH opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 390.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

