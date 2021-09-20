New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $311,000 in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

