Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 51.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 237.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 63.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Envista by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE NVST opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

