Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $3,048,588.77 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total value of $3,048,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08.

On Thursday, July 15th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $322.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Cowen upped their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

