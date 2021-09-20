SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $5,434,500.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $4,328,950.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $393,750.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $224.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average is $129.93. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $232.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,616.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SiTime by 1,779.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 98,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 202,869 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

