Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Sells £1,541,641.50 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) insider Paul Hogarth sold 293,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £1,541,641.50 ($2,014,164.49).

TAM opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 502.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 434.03. The company has a market cap of £289.50 million and a P/E ratio of 50.58. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 52-week low of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 562 ($7.34). The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

