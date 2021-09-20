Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Sells £1,541,641.50 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) insider Paul Hogarth sold 293,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £1,541,641.50 ($2,014,164.49).
TAM opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 502.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 434.03. The company has a market cap of £289.50 million and a P/E ratio of 50.58. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 52-week low of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 562 ($7.34). The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
Tatton Asset Management Company Profile
