Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $251.50

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 251.50 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.30), with a volume of 212757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.70 ($3.35).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABDN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 312 ($4.08).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 275.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other Abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

