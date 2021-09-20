Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 169.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 83.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

FREQ stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $247.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

