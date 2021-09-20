Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

