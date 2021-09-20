Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 283.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 212,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 157,108 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

