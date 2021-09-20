Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

ABM stock opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

