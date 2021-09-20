AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $36.18 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

