AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $36.18 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

