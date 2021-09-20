Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

AELTF stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Adacel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

