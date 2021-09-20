Head to Head Comparison: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) vs. CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -31.88% -25.90% -10.98% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Varonis Systems and CTGX Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $292.69 million 25.13 -$94.01 million ($0.85) -80.93 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTGX Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varonis Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 16.98, meaning that its stock price is 1,598% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Varonis Systems and CTGX Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 1 16 0 2.94 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus target price of $66.70, suggesting a potential downside of 3.04%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats CTGX Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc. is a development stage company which engages in the mining of minerals. It’s projects are in United States, Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Iraq, Egypt, India, Africa and Trinidad. The company was founded in September 1986 and is headquartered in Edmund, OK.

