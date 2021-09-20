National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EYE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of National Vision by 28.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in National Vision by 100,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the period.

EYE stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. National Vision has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

