Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

