Critical Comparison: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 6.99% 27.86% 10.73% Holley N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LCI Industries and Holley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.80 billion 1.20 $158.44 million $6.49 20.40 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LCI Industries and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 0 7 0 3.00 Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00

LCI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $160.80, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Holley has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 31.64%. Given Holley’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of LCI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Holley on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Aftermarket segment includes trainings, product delivery, marketing, and technical support to customers; and sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was founded on March 20, 1984 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

