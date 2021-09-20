Head to Head Review: Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -17.00% 5.22% 2.12% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trevali Mining and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 6 0 0 1.86 North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trevali Mining currently has a consensus price target of $0.24, indicating a potential upside of 68.80%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and North American Palladium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.53 -$239.33 million N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Trevali Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

