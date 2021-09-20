Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.25.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Endava by 118.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after acquiring an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $133.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13. Endava has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

