Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Update

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 535,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTU opened at $9.84 on Monday. Altitude Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,932,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,136,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

