Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Declines By 35.4%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANPC opened at $3.58 on Monday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.90.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

