Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

