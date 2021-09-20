Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) vs. Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Critical Contrast

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spectrum Brands and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus price target of $101.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Axion Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.01 $97.80 million $4.10 22.83 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Axion Power International.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Axion Power International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures and sells energy storage components and devices based on its patented PbC technology. It develops batteries for energy storage systems, renewable energy systems, off grid applications, automotive and other applications. The company was founded by James Adam Smith in September 2003 and is headquartered in New Castle, PA.

