Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,925,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,970,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $701,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,820,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,190,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ACAHU opened at $9.90 on Monday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.