Short Interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Expands By 41.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 974,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on AEHR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

AEHR opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of -123.44 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $98,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,009.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $106,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,456 shares of company stock worth $527,552. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

