fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($1.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $28.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.85.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

