Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.

ASC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASC opened at $3.41 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

