Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in August

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 746.7 days.

Atos stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. Atos has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66.

Atos Company Profile

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

