Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

