The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Critical Analysis

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp 32.24% 17.38% 1.53% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp $295.40 million 4.41 $80.08 million $1.38 16.57 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

The Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.92%. Given The Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of The Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Bancorp beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community. The company also accepts deposits, makes consumer and commercial loans. Pioneer Bankshares was founded on November 4, 1983 and is headquartered in Stanley, VA.

