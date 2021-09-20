Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) versus Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Head-To-Head Survey

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Arko alerts:

47.7% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arko and Sprouts Farmers Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.32 $13.19 million $0.14 71.64 Sprouts Farmers Market $6.47 billion 0.40 $287.45 million $2.49 9.14

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Sprouts Farmers Market is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arko and Sprouts Farmers Market, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Sprouts Farmers Market 2 5 2 0 2.00

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.29%. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Sprouts Farmers Market.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02% Sprouts Farmers Market 4.34% 30.60% 9.71%

Volatility and Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprouts Farmers Market has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Arko on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.