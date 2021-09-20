Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will post $43.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $150.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $158.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $341.31 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $366.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $1,265,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,809,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $128.64 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.11.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.