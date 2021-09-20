Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by Barclays from $309.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.60.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $268.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.64 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.64.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.