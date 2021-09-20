Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Sell

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of DOGEF opened at $139.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.43. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $128.25 and a twelve month high of $226.79.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

