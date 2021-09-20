SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,914 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $28,500,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $13,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.