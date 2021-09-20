Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $70.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EIX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.57.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 375,474 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 724.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 109,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

