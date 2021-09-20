Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

