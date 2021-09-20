FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $380.00 at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $397.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.29.

NYSE:FDX opened at $255.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.36. FedEx has a 1-year low of $230.27 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

