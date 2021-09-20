Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.62.

NYSE:A opened at $173.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

